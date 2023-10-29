Over 250 graduates awarded degrees at GMCH convocation

Chandigarh, October 28
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, held first convocation for BSc (Nursing) and various paramedical courses graduates on Friday.
The convocation started with conferring of degrees on students of B-Optometry (2003 batch), followed by awarding degrees to students of BSc (MLT), anaesthesia and OT techniques, X-Ray and nursing. The convocation for these courses was held for the first time at the GMCH. Over 250 graduates attended the convocation.
Prof Surender Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor, Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest on the occasion.
