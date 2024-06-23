Over 27K candidates take TGT recruitment exam at 85 centres

Chandigarh, June 22
The UT Administration conducted the trained graduate teacher (TGT) recruitment exam today at 85 centres in the city. Out of the registered 45,347 applicants, a total of 27,442 applicants appeared in the exam today.
According to an official notification, the written exam for various subjects will be conducted from June 22 to 28. The answer key will be released on July 1, and the objection window will remain open till July 3 (5 pm).
The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 303 posts of TGT in various subjects on a regular basis. The written exam was conducted in multiple choice question format and carried a maximum of 150 marks.
Meanwhile, chaos was witnessed at many centres as candidates reached late. They were not allowed to take the exam.
In a communique, the UT Education Department stated, “To avoid any ambiguity, the entry time was mentioned on the admit card of each candidate. Some applicants appeared late at the examination centre. No matter how genuine the cause of the candidate was, we had issued clear instructions that no late entry will be allowed.”
“I was allocated the Sector 38 (West) centre. However, I ended up reaching the Sector 38 school. There were two examination centres in one sector, which led to confusion. Luckily, I arrived in the city well in time and managed to make it to the right examination centre,” said Pratibha, an applicant from Ropar.
