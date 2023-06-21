Over 300 pacers take part in talent hunt at Mohali

Chandigarh, June 20
More than 300 fast bowlers participated in a talent hunt programme for fast bowlers (16 years and above), organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at IS Bindra PCA Stadium today.
The candidates were from Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala. International fast bowlers from Punjab, Harvinder Singh (who is also Director, Cricket Development and Coaching), Manpreet Goni and Gagandeep Singh, assisted by Amit Sharma, a performance Analyst; and Vinod Badlan, assistant, cricket operations, conducted the trials.
The programme was aimed at igniting the dreams of budding fast bowlers of Punjab, said Dilsher Khanna, secretary, PCA.
