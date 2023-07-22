Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

More than 300 students from schools across the country, including The Shri Ram School, Delhi, The Cathedral and John Connon, Mumbai, and Jayshree Periwal, Jaipur, will discuss, debate, and deliberate on world issues during the three-day Model United Nations Conference and Policy Contention–2023 started on the premises of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26 here today.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the Newton Hall in the school. The conference, modelled around the United Nations, will cover topics related to governance, climate change, inclusion and participation of the marginalised, social entrepreneurship and livelihood of refugees.

Vikram Khemka, an entrepreneur, educationist and philanthropist, was the keynote speaker on the inaugural day of the event. Khemka said MUNs were a perfect platform for students to polish their leadership and diplomacy skills.

Meanwhile, Atul Khanna, Director, Durga Das Foundation, said, “The space for a concept like MUN could not have been more relevant and timely. The world is undergoing dramatic changes. The dynamics of politics, religion, business and identity are in a complex state. Through this well-planned activity, young people are being groomed to become leaders with a voice and strong opinions.”

