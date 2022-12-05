Over 3K appear for Haryana teacher eligibility exam

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 4

A total of 3,052 candidates appeared in the two-day Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 here.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said six exam centres were set up in the district. He said 1,047 candidates appeared in the Level-3 PGT lecturer exam conducted by the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani, on Saturday.

As many as 1,480 candidates appeared in the Level-2 TGT exam, while 525 candidates took the Level-1 Primary Teacher’s exam, which were conducted today.

Kaushik and Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh inspected the examination centres.