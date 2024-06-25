Over 4,000 appear on Day 3 of TGT exams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

On the third day of the written examinations for filling 303 posts of TGTs (masters/mistress), nearly 4,000 candidates appeared at different centres of the city. On Monday, the part-II exam for the post of TGT science (medical) and Hindi was held in morning and evening shifts.

A total of 2,712 candidates were present in the morning shift of the total 4,985 candidates who had registered for TGT science (medical). As many as 1,477 candidates of 2,673 registered candidates were present in the evening shift for TGT Hindi.

According to the official notification, the written exam will be conducted from June 22 to 28. The answer key will be released on July 1 and the objection window will remain open till July 3 (5 pm).

