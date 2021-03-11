Over 4,000 cases disposed of in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 14

A total of 4,122 cases were disposed of by virtue of compromise during the National Lok Adalat held at the Mohali District Courts here today. Awards worth Rs 127.91 crore were passed by the Lok Adalat Benches.

Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said a total of 10,057 cases were taken up at 26 Benches - 18 in Mohali, five in Kharar and three in Dera Bassi.

Cases comprising criminal compoundable offences, check bounce, bank recovery, MACT, matrimonial disputes, labour dispute, land acquisition, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases) were settled. Service matters related to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases, other civil cases (rent, injunction suits, specific performance suits), were also taken up for hearing.

Singh said five couples, who were living separately and litigating against each other, were reunited in the National Lok Adalat with the efforts of the presiding officer and its members. After counselling, they finally agreed to live together by resolving their disputes and differences. They were felicitated with one “Alstonia” sapling each and were motivated to take care of the plant and maintain good relationship.

Baljinder Singh, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, said Justice Lisa Gill, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Administrative Judge, Sessions Division, Mohali, made the general public aware of the benefits of the Lok Adalat.

Maan said a total of 10,057 cases were taken up, of which 4,122 cases were disposed of by virtue of compromise and award of Rs 127.91 crore were passed by the different Lok Adalat Benches.