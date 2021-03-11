Over 4kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh, May 27
The Customs department has recovered over four kg gold worth more than Rs 2 crore from two passengers who arrived from Dubai at the Chandigarh international airport here on May 25, an official said on Friday.
Customs officials intercepted a passenger and found four gold bricks of one kg each from his hand bag, said the official.
The gold bricks were concealed inside a towel, said the official.
The market value of the gold was Rs 2.08 crore.
Customs officials intercepted another passenger from the same flight and found five cut pieces of gold chain weighing 142 grams with a market value of Rs 7.36 lakh, said the official.
Further investigation was under way, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
Another model found hanging in her Kolkata home; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...