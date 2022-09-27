Over 49K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple on day 1 of Navratri festival

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 26

Over 49,000 devotees paid obeisance at Mansa Devi temple here on the first day of the Navratri festival today.

Devotees offered donations of Rs 21.73 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery items, at three shrines - Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said Rs 17.72 lakh donation was received at Mansa Devi shrine, Rs 4.012 lakh at the Kalka temple and Rs 500 at Chandi Mata shrine in Chandimandir.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Lady Governor Bandaru Vasantha and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine.

#Mansa #Panchkula