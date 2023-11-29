Over 5,700 utilise shuttle bus services in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

As many as 5,721 people have used the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking’s recently introduced facility of shuttle bus services. Launched on November 18, the buses pick up and drop passengers at the Rock Garden, the Bird Park and the Sukhna Lake in weekends and on public holidays.

The buses, which ply from 11 am till 8 pm, ease traffic congestion in the city. The fare for a round trip is merely Rs 10.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police is making special arrangements for a smooth flow of traffic by including the provision for one-way travel for the people visiting the tourist places.

Some sources said the introduction of the shuttle bus services has helped mitigate parking woes at the Sukhna Lake. Notably, there has been a rise in the number of tourists using the service.

