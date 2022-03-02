Over 70K given polio drops in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 1

As many as 71,808 children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops during the three-day drive held in the district.

Among those immunised, 45,471 were from rural areas and 26,337 from urban places.

Giving information in this regard, District Immunisation Officer Meenu Sasan said on the first day of the campaign, 42,495 children were given polio dose, including 28,543 in rural areas.

On the second day of the drive, 17,746 kids were given polio drops, while on the last day today, a total of 11,567 children were immunised, the official added. —