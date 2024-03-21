Over 8.69 lakh eligible to cast vote in Ambala district

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 20

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Shaleen said that over 8.69 lakh people in the district were eligible to vote in the forthcoming General Election. He said that of the total, 4.56 lakh were men, 4.09 lakh were women, and 44 were registered as third gender.

Addressing mediapersons, he said Ambala comprises nine Assembly constituencies — Ambala city, Ambala Cantonment, Mullana, Naraingarh, Sadhaura, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Kalka and Panchkula — spread across Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts. He added that the constituency has over 19.50 lakh voters.

The DC said the preparations for conducting fair and transparent elections in the district were underway, adding that over 10,000 hoardings and posters have been removed in the district. He said about 3,700 arms licence holders have been directed to deposit their weapons at police stations or the gunhouse. He also said various SVEEP activities were being carried out to urge the youth to vote in the elections.

