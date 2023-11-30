Over 80 pharma students receive degrees at PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) of Panjab University organised its eighth convocation ceremony today.

Tynor Orthotics Managing Director Dr Pushvinder Jit Singh graced the event as the chief guest. He dwelt on his own time spent at the UIPS in his address. He also discussed his own path to professional success and shared the lessons he had learnt. Degrees were given away to around 80 BPharm and MPharm students during the event.

