Over 800 students of DAV College awarded degrees

Chandigarh, April 26
More than 800 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees at the annual convocation held at DAV College here today.
Principal Prof Rita Jain and Registrar Dr Jyotirmaya Khatri welcomed Vice-Chancellor Dr Renu Vij, the chief guest of the event. Prof Jain presented the annual report of the college. The VC gave away degrees to over 800 students.
