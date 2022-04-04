Over 90K devotees visit Mansa Devi, Kalka temples on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 3

Over 90,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and the Kali Mata temple in Kalka on the second day of the Chaitra Navratri fest in the district.

Donations of over Rs23.40 lakh, foreign currency and jewellery were offered by devotees at both shrines.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations of about Rs19.29 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine and around Rs4 lakh at the Kali Mata temple. He said devotees donated 23 gold and 202 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi temple, while at the Kali Mata temple, three gold items and 44 silver items were offered by devotees. He said 30 US and 20 Canadian dollars and £40 were received as donations at the Mata Mansa Devi shrine. —