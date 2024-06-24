Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 23

The UT Education Department conducted Part-II of examination for filling the posts of TGT (social studies and science, non-medical) in morning and evening shifts at 11 government schools.

A total of 4,787 candidates appeared for the social studies exam in the morning shift (out of a total of 8,237 candidates), while 4,553 took the exam in the evening shift (out of 8,059 candidates) in the science (non-medical) subject.

A total of 303 TGT posts in various subjects will be filled on a regular basis. “Examination centres were provided by the Education Department, Chandigarh, for written test, while examination material and staff were arranged by the recruiting agency. A total of 18 superintendents of the Administration were deputed as Independent Observers at the centres,” said the Education Department.

“CCTV and jammers were also installed at the examination centres for a smooth conduct of the examination. Biometric attendance of candidates was also taken and a total of 76 police personnel were deputed to carry out the frisking process and secure the examination centres. No case of malpractice (impersonation/copying, etc) or any irregularity was reported by any independent observers.” — TNS

NEET: Both candidates skip re-exam

Two candidates, who registered to appear for the re-exam of NEET (UG)-2024, didn’t turn up at the Sector 44 examination centre. The officials waited for both candidates till 1.30 pm before closing the gates of the centre. The exam was earlier conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. After irregularities were reported in the NEET-UG exam, the NTA announced the re-exam for 1,563 candidates, who were granted compensatory/grace marks in six cities from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.