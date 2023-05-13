Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 12

Overcharging is rampant at the parking lot of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43.

A slip with “Cash 20” mentioned in bold letters.

At the exit counter, the attendants ask for Rs 20 instead of Rs 10 for four-wheeler parking even though the vehicle is parked for 10-15 minutes. The fee for full day parking is Rs 20 and for up to two hours Rs 10.

Parking lot in poor shape The parking lot at the ISBT is in an awful state. Big potholes dot the area, especially near the exit. Broken patches give motorists a bumpy ride. UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said, “Some pipelines were laid in the parking lot. That is why there could be some road issue there. The road work has been allotted and it will soon be recarpeted.”

In what seems to be a deliberate attempt to fleece people, the parking rate slip has Rs 20 written in bold and big letters, while the parking rate for two hours (Rs 10) is mentioned in small letters.

During a check by this correspondent yesterday, an attendant at the exit counter asked him for Rs 20 for 15-minute parking. When confronted, he insisted Rs 20 is the common rate. When he was shown the slip, he replied he would have to see if he had change, otherwise Rs 20 would be charged.

The correspondent had made a random check last month also and had a similar experience. The attendants start passing comments or indulge in arguments when visitors confront them over fee.

Pick-up and drop-off on the premises for up to seven minutes is free.