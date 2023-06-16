 Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4 : The Tribune India

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

MC directs firms to lay these underground

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

An MC worker snaps illegal overhead cables in Panchkula.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

Continuing action against illegal overhead cables, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation snapped such wires in Sectors 2 and 4 here today.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta had recently issued directions to remove all illegal overhead fibre cables in the city.

A team led by SDO Manoj Ahlawat removed the cables laid without permission in Sectors 2 and 4 in the presence of local councillor Sonu Birla.

Gupta said all companies had been directed to remove illegal overhead cables within a month or else legal action would be initiated against them. He added that he had instructed the companies to lay underground cables after taking permission from the civic body.

The MC Commissioner said laying of overhead fibre cables spoilt the beauty of the city. “The drive against illegal cables will continue in in different parts of the city,” he added.

