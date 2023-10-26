Chandigarh: Overload, aging batteries linked to PGI fire incidents

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 25

Investigations into the recent fires at Nehru Hospitals (C Block) and the Advanced Eye Centre have linked the incidents to aging UPS (uninterruptible power supply) batteries that had exceeded their expected lifespan. Generally, the life expectancy for such batteries is around three years. The batteries at C Block where the fire broke out were overdue for replacement.

During a routine inspection of the UPS battery backup at Nehru Hospital on September 29, these batteries were not replaced, possibly resulting in decreased efficiency. The mishap at the Advanced Eye Centre, caused by a short circuit in the UPS batteries, was somewhat mitigated by their recent replacement.

Committee’s suggestions A crossing to be created in front of the Nehru Hospital for heavy vehicles (fire engines)

All closed spaces such as OTs, ICU wards, long corridors to have proper exit for evacuation in case of fire

No fire hazard items shall be kept in corridors/stairs

Fire escape routes shall be created on the 4th and 5th floors, Main OT, Nehru Hospital

Now, the PGI has decided to replace all batteries and UPS systems, which are 10-12 years old. The company concerned has been engaged to examine the quality of the batteries. Three batteries have been sent to Bengaluru as a sample from the PGI for quality test. The report is awaited.

To enhance efficiency, the management of the UPS battery systems has been entrusted to the biomedical division, eliminating any prior communication hurdles stemming from multiple agencies’ involvement. Earlier, some of the UPS systems were managed by C-DAC but there were some communication gaps due to which the upkeep of batteries was affected.

The PGI has also decided to relocate the batteries from the premises to safer locations, or the periphery of buildings to facilitate smoke dispersal in the event of a fire.

The chairman of the committee that looked into the incidents has emphasised the need for risk stratification for UPS units installed on the 5th floor of the main OT to prevent such incidents as these were not found to be working properly during a recent inspection.

Addressing fire hazards in the buildings, the PGI has resolved to remove or dispose of excessive combustible materials from corridors to ensure safety. Dr Vivek Lal, PGI Director, clarified the cause of the fires was identified as short circuits in UPS batteries due to major fluctuations rather than any dereliction of duty. While battery backups were recently inspected, the exact cause of the fires remained challenging to pinpoint, he said.

He acknowledged the mounting patient load was leading to electrical overloading, prompting the suggestion to decongest when Sarangpur Centre becomes operational.

Separate warehouse

According to committee, there is an urgent need to have more space or a separate warehouse for the central store and pharmacy for storage of consumable medicines/logistics. Also, the condemned material should be disposed of as early as possible.

Nehru Hospital to be revamped

It was submitted that the Nehru Hospital building is 65 years old and henceforth, existing power cables, manifold pipelines and air conditioning fittings/installations need to be revamped.

#PGI Chandigarh