Overwhelmed, 4 depts want 51 senior resident posts

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, July 21

In a recent standing academic committee meeting, four departments at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have raised serious concerns over the escalating workload, which is leading to mental stress on senior residents and suboptimal patient care. They have collectively demanded the creation of 51 new SR posts to alleviate the burden and ensure safe and efficient medical services.

The Department of Anaesthesia & Intensive Care, which oversees 56 routine and 28 round-the-clock areas, currently faces a significant shortage of SRs. With only 24 SRs and 36 DM fellowship SRs in service, the department requires a total of 140 senior residents to adequately manage all work areas. The department stipulates the need for at least one SR in each routine area and three SRs in each round-the-clock area.

The severe shortage has forced the existing SRs to work for nearly 80-90 hours per week. This overwhelming workload has resulted in premature departures, creating a vicious cycle of vacant posts and increased strain on existing staff.

Histopathology, another crucial department, has reported an alarming increase in workload. The number of senior residents has not seen a corresponding rise. This has resulted in both physical and mental stress on the SRs, leading to potential mismanagement and reduced work satisfaction.

The Advance Eye Centre (AEC), catering to a significant patient load of 12.4 per cent of the total workload, is also facing a scarcity of SRs. Since 2009, the centre has been operating with the same sanctioned strength of 21. With only 12 SRs managing various sub-speciality clinics, including glaucoma, oculoplastics, retinoblastoma, paediatrics ophthalmology, squint, and neuro-ophthalmology, the AEC struggles to cope with the mounting demand for its services. The absence of sufficient SRs not only compromises patient care, but also takes a toll on the health of existing staff.