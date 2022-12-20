Owners of three screening plants at Naraingarh booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 19

The Mines and Geology Department, Haryana, found three screening plants at Dera village in operation even as their mining licences expired nearly six months ago. On a complaint of the department, three separate cases have been registered at the Naraingarh police station.

During an inspection on December 2, Chaudhary Screening Plant was found functional and around 1,210 MT of mined material was found stocked there. The screening plant had validity from June 29, 2020 to June 29, 2022. A case has been registered against plant owners Surender Kumar and Rukam Chand.

On December 12, the department found Sri Ganga Screening Plant functional and around 378 MT mined material (gravel, corsand and boulder) was found stocked. The screening plant had a licence to operate from June 8, 2020, to June 8, 2022. The plant was in operation without the mineral dealer licence. A case has been registered against the plant owner, Vineet Kumar.

Similarly, during an inspection on December 14, Kamboj Screening Plant was found functional and around 3,085 MT of mined material (gravel and corsand) was found stocked there. The screening plant had validity from June 8, 2020, to June 8, 2022. A case has been registered against Kamal Kumar, the plant owner.

The cases were registered under Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act and Section 379 of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station on Sunday following complaints of Mining Officer Rajkumar who stated that the owners of the plants violated the norms by carrying out illegal mining, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, some residents of Hamidpur village today met the Naraingarh SDM and sought action against people involved in illegal mining in the village. They alleged that some people had been carrying out mining activities on panchayat land. They alleged that a relative of a BJP leader was involved in the illegal activity.

Naraingarh SHO Narender Singh said, “Last night, a complaint of illegal mining was received from villagers and our team reached the spot. Two dumpers and a poclain machine have been seized. Further action will be taken as per the report of the department.”