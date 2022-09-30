Oz university to set up hub at Chitkara

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Deakin University, Australia, announced the establishment of a Deakin University hub at Chitkara University. Professor Iain Martin, Deakin University’s president and vice-chancellor, and Mathew Johnston, Minister Counsellor (Education & Research), Australian Government, along with Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, announced the pact.

“These study pathways facilitate Indian students to study two years of Deakin University’s licensed curriculum at Chitkara University before transferring for the remaining two years’ onshore at Deakin University in Australia,” said Martin.

This hub would facilitate joint initiatives in education, research, innovation and training to create a rich and complex idea ecosystem that delivers the lasting value of education to students and the community at large, said Dr Madhu.

Over 200 students of the university are already registered under this programme.

“Our government supports such exchange of educational programmes in order to have a better generation of youngsters,” said Johnston.