Paddlers Pelf, Arnav Chandigarh champions

Chandigarh, December 25
Pelf won the girls’ U-17 title, while Arnav Aggarwal bagged the boys’ U-17 championship at the ongoing 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.
In the final, Pelf of DAV School, Sector 8, registered a comeback 8-11 11-6 12-10 11-7 win over Neha of Manav Mangal High School, Sector 21. In the semifinals, Neha defeated Teetiksha 7-11 11-8 11-9 12-10 and Pelf faced a tough resistance from Cherrish before logging an 11-8 11-6 7-11 10-12 11-8 victory. In quarterfinals, Teetiksha defeated Vani 11-9 12-10 11-13 7-11 12-10, Pelf overpowered Prabhleen 11-9 9-11 11-2 11-4, Cherrish thrashed Kirti 11-8 8-11 11-5 11-9 and Neha overpowered Ananya Kaushik 11-6 11-9 11-3.
Arnav Aggarwal of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, won the boys’ U-17 title by defeating Samarth Sharma 16-14 11-8 11-9 11-4. In semifinals, Aggarwal defeated Vishal 11-5 11-9 11-8, while Sharma ousted Pritish Sood 11-5 9-11 11-8 11-6. In quarterfinals, Sharma defeated Samkit Jain 11-4 11-2 11-3, Sood overpowered Neelesh 11-5 11-6 11-5, Aggarwal ousted Vadya 11-5 12-10 12-10 and Vishal logged a 7-11 11-8 11-1 11-7 victory over Sidharth.
