Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 29

The penultimate day of canvassing for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections was dominated by Bhojpuri and Pahari dialects, as the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari addressed public meetings in support of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon.

While Tiwari campaigned at EWS flats in Dhanas, Thakur reached out to people in Sector 40. The BJP’s star campaigners preferred to address the gathering in their respective area dialects in order to strike a chord with people. However, seeking votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi remained a common point of discussion at both the venues.

While Tiwari was scheduled to reach the Dhanas venue at 6.30 pm, he reached two hours late. Terming Tandon as his close friend, Tiwari asked for votes in his favour even as he counted the achievements of the Modi government. He asked people to remember the construction of Ram Mandir before voting. People from Purvanchal, Bihar and Uttarakhand mostly reside at the EWS flats. He told the crowd, “Chandigarh ka Modi, Sanjay Tandon.” “When you will go to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Ram Lalla, what will you tell Him if you don’t vote for a person who made the darshan possible,” stressed Tiwari.

Tandon assured the residents that they would soon have the ownership of their flats.

Addressing the gathering in Sector 40, Thakur praised the central government for ‘development’ across the nation. He claimed that in the next five years, the country will be the third largest economy, and this could only happen if the Chandigarh masses voted for the BJP. After completing his address in Hindi, Thakur opted to address in his region’s dialect Pahari to garner the urban votes for Tandon.

“Tusan Tandon jeetana (you should ensure Tandon’s win),” said Thakur.

“Under the Modi government, every citizen of the nation got benefited with something or the other. Our Army is stronger than ever and people of HP are contributing to the nation’s growth. Many people got free food, free gas and even free houses, which never happened earlier. This is Modi’s commitment,” he said.

