Paid parking in Panchkula's Sec 20 may go permanently

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 28

Paid parking in Sector 20 may get suspended permanently, sources indicated. Meanwhile, parking in four other sectors – Sector 8, 9, 10 and 14 – will continue.

The four-member committee of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, led by Joint Commissioner Sanyam Garg and comprising three councillors, will submit its report by this week on the parking issues across various sectors.

A councillor and one of the members of the committee, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “Only formalities are left as we have come to a conclusion to provide relief to people. The committee will meet in a few days and take the final decision.”

The committee was formed on March 7 to examine parking issues in Panchkula after Sushil Garg, JJP councillor from Ward No 14, in the MC General House meeting alleged poor infrastructure, improper enforcement of regulations and behavioural issues by the staff at the parking in the Sector 20 market.

The committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days and it was ordered to suspended collection of parking fee in all sectors till any final decision.

While the parking in Sectors 8, 9 and 10 is managed by the Child Welfare Committee, the other two parking lots in Sector 14 and 20 come under the jurisdiction of the MC and are being managed by contractors.

The Joint Commissioner, who is heading the committee, said: “We will call the last meeting of the committee by this week to take a final call.”

RWAs have been miffed at the paid parking system in all sectors, claiming that it is uncalled for as there is adequate space for vehicle in markets. Last year, Sector 20 resident and market associations had organised protests outside the MC office for withdrawal of paid parking from their area market.

