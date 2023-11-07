Painting contest a huge draw; over 2K take part

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

As many as 2,000 students from government and non-government schools across the tri-city took part in an on-the-spot painting competition organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to mark its 38th Foundation Day at Kalagram today.

Entries for the on-the-spot painting competition were invited from students from LKG to XII classes. The participants were assigned a range of topics to dwell on, such as ‘Play with colours’, ‘Draw and paint any bird’, ‘Draw your favourite cartoon’, ‘My school’, ‘Jungle scene’, ‘Street performer’ and ‘Symphonies of Seasons’, among others.

The event in-charge, Yashwinder Sharma, said, “The winners will be presented with prizes and awarded with mementoes and merit certificates.”