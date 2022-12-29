Ranji Trophy: Panchal poses threat to Chandigarh lads

Chandigarh, December 28
Gujarat skipper PK Panchal came up with a timely unbeaten 87 off 146 balls to help his side post 249/3 against Chandigarh on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Gujarat.
Resuming from their overnight total of 247/7, the Chandigarh lads added 55 runs to their total and posted 304 score. In reply, the Gujarat lads were playing at 249/3 at the draw of the stumps.
The Gujarat openers, Kathan D Patel and Panchal, opened the innings with a 75-run partnership. Chandigarh all-rounder Bhagmender Lather halted the openers as he accounted for Patel (47 off 66 balls, with eight boundaries).
Lather struck again as he claimed SD Chauhan (11). However, Panchal and Piyesh took the innings further by raising a 103-run partnership. Lather once again came to the rescue of Chandigarh as he claimed Piyesh’s wicket. Piyesh scored 62 off 108 balls, with eight boundaries. Panchal, meanwhile, remained unbeaten at 87 off 146 balls.
Earlier, the Chandigarh lads posted 304 runs before getting allout in 61 overs.
