Panchal scores double ton in Gujarat-Chandigarh tie

Chandigarh, December 29
A fine uneaten double ton by Gujarat skipper PK Panchal (257) and a timely unbeaten century by MA Hingrajia (151) helped Gujarat to gain a commanding position against Chandigarh lads on the third day of their Ranji Trophy tie at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground ‘B’, Motera, Gujarat.
Resuming from their overnight total of 249/3, the hosts declared their innings at 596/4. The side claimed a 292-run lead over Chandigarh. Overnight batsmen Panchal and Het opened today’s innings. The duo pushed forward their partnership and raised a 93-run partnership for the 4th wicket. Jagjit Singh Sandhu accounted for Het (59 off 52 balls, with nine boundaries) to reduce the hosts at 289/4.
Thereafter, the star performers of the day, Panchal and Hingrajia, hold the fort high and raised an unbeaten 307-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo ensured that the Chandigarh bowlers struggle hard to get a breakthrough. While the skipper posted a fine 257 off 353 balls, studded with 22 boundaries and two sixes, Hingrajia contributed a fine 151 off 210 balls, with 12 boundaries and two sixes, to the Gujarat score. Bhagmender Lather picked three wickets, while Sandhu bagged one for the bowling side.
In their second innings, the Chandigarh lads started on a shaky note as they were playing 46/2 at the draw of the stumps. Arjit Singh (9) and Mohammed Arslan (1) were back to pavilion, while skipper Manan Vohra (32 off 46 balls, with seven boundaries) and Gaurav Gambhir (4) remained unbeaten. CT Gaja claimed Khan’s wicket, while Arjit was run out by Umang.
