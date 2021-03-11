Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Mohali, May 18
The government today removed encroachments on 96 acres of panchayat land at Kansali village in New Chandigarh. Officials of the district administration, along with the police and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, reached the spot. The MLA said, “It had come to our notice that an NRI and an influential political party leader had grabbed a large chunk of panchayat land and it was cleared today. Another encroacher has been given some time to reap the harvest and the action has been suspended temporarily. It will be vacated soon.” At Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, administration officials removed encroachment on two bighas.
BDPO Ramesh Kumar said, “The panchayat land has been freed. The administration plans to develop a park in this area.”
A few days ago, the Rural Development and Panchayats Department had freed 29 acres of panchayat land at Abhipur village in Block Majri in Mohali.
Officials said around 18,000 acres of panchayat land in Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala districts had been encroached upon by influential people. The government had prepared a list of encroachments to be freed in the first phase by May 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...