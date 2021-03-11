Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

The government today removed encroachments on 96 acres of panchayat land at Kansali village in New Chandigarh. Officials of the district administration, along with the police and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, reached the spot. The MLA said, “It had come to our notice that an NRI and an influential political party leader had grabbed a large chunk of panchayat land and it was cleared today. Another encroacher has been given some time to reap the harvest and the action has been suspended temporarily. It will be vacated soon.” At Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, administration officials removed encroachment on two bighas.

BDPO Ramesh Kumar said, “The panchayat land has been freed. The administration plans to develop a park in this area.”

A few days ago, the Rural Development and Panchayats Department had freed 29 acres of panchayat land at Abhipur village in Block Majri in Mohali.

Officials said around 18,000 acres of panchayat land in Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala districts had been encroached upon by influential people. The government had prepared a list of encroachments to be freed in the first phase by May 31.