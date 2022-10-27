Panchayat Poll: Over 1.2L eligible to exercise franchise in Panchkula district

Panchkula, October 26
As many as 1,27,702 voters — 67,793 males, 59,897 females and 12 transgenders — will exercise their franchise in the Panchayat elections to be held in all four blocks of the district next month.
Deputy Commissioner—cum-District Election Officer Mahavir Kaushik said this during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Ashok Kumar Meena, the General Observer of Panchkula, and Hardeep Singh Doon, the Police Observer, at the Mini-Secretariat here today. The meeting was held to prepare for conducting the Panchayat General Election-2022. Returning officers and assistant returning officers, Duty Magistrate, sector supervisors and police officers participated in the meeting.
Kaushik said a total of 183 polling stations would be set up. While 13 of these booths had been declared sensitive, 13 were vulnerable, he added. He said polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.
The results of the elections to the posts of panch and sarpanch would be declared after the elections on the same day (November 2), while the results of the election of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members would be declared after the completion of all phases of the polls.
The District Election Officer said polling officials had been appointed to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner in the district. He said the sector supervisors were directed to ensure arrangements
for drinking water, electricity supply, toilets, ramps and furniture by visiting the respective polling stations in Morni, Pinjore, Barwala and Raipur Rani by October 28.
Doon directed police officials to keep a close watch on illegal transactions of cash, liquor and other goods in their respective areas and take immediate action against those found involved in such incidents.
He issued directions for deploying additional police force at sensitive polling stations.
Panchkula SDM Richa Rathi, Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, Municipal Collector Gaurav Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Gagandeep Singh, ACP Mamta Sauda, DDPO Rajan Singla and officials of other departments concerned were present in the meeting.
