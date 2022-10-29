Panchayat Polls: General observer appointed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 28

The State Election Commissioner has appointed general observer, police observer and expenditure observer for the elections of panchayati raj institutions to be held on October 30 and November 2 in Panchkula district.

Divulging details District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said, “IAS officer Ashok Kumar Meena has been appointed as general observer for the elections while IPS officer Hardeep Singh Doon has been appointed as police supervisor. Similarly District Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Sales Tax) Sanjeev Rathi has been appointed expenditure supervisor.”

Mahavir Kaushik said these three observers would be present in the conference hall, room No. 202, located on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat during the elections. He said the general observer can be contacted on his mobile No. 9779335344, while the police observer can be contacted on 8146296571 and the expenditure supervisor on his mobile No. 9646478449.