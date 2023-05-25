Panchkula: 14 Bullet bikes impounded

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: In the past 15 days, the police have impounded 14 Bullet bikes for using modified silencers and causing noise pollution. A crackdown was initiated following complaints about firecracker-like sound being set off by bikes in the area. The police cautioned bikers against modification of silencers. TNS

Daria resident held for theft

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for stealing a delivery bag. Raju Verma alleged that an unidentified person stole a delivery bag from Sector 47. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During probe, suspect identified as Ankur, a resident of Daria village, was arrested. TNS

Six booked on extortion charge

Zirakpur: Six persons have been booked for allegedly extorting money from a Dhakoi girl by making an objectionable video of her. The suspects were identified as Delhi resident Nitin, Mumbai resident Wahid Dawood, Karnal resident Aarav, Ludhiana resident Shariq Sharma, Lucknow resident SP Pandey and Delhi resident Tammana. The complainant stated that Nitin befriended her on social media and lured her into making an objectionable video, which was used by suspects to extort money from her. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run

Mohali: An unidentified pedestrian died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Tangori village on Tuesday night. Complainant Balwinder Singh stated that around 2:30 am, he was sleeping when he heard a loud noise outside. He went out to check and saw a man lying injured on the road after being knocked down by a vehicle. A case has been registered. TNS

Mohali gets new officer

Mohali: Davy Goyal joined as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) at Mohali on Wednesday. Goyal, a 2022-batch IAS officer, hails from Bathinda. TNS

New GMADA chief assumes charge

Mohali: Rajiv Kumar Gupta on Wednesday took charge as the Chief Administrator, GMADA. A 2016-batch IAS officer, Gupta was earlier posted as Secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training. TNS

Athletics trials to be held today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association will conduct trials at Panjab University, Sector 14, at 5 pm on Thursday. The local teams of men and women will be selected for the 62nd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships scheduled to be conducted at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), from June 15 to 19. TNS

Assn to hold cricket trials

Chandigarh: The Panchkula District Cricket Association will organise trials to select U-16 and U-19 teams on May 25 and May 26, respectively. The trials will be held at JR institute at Nagga, Barwala, at 8 am. Aspirants are advised to bring original documents and photocopies, including proof of residence, school certificate and digital certificate for date of birth for verification.