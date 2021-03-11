Panchkula: 446 students get tablets

Panchkula, May 5
Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta distributed free tablets equipped with personalised and adaptive learning (PAL) software along with 2GB data per day to 446 students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector15, under the state government’s e-Adhigam Yojana here today.
Addressing the students, Gupta said the tablets would help students to enhance learning. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik was also present on the occasion.
Gupta said a target had been set to distribute 5 lakh tablets to students in the first phase, of which 3 lakh tablets had been given to students in the state today.
Of the 750 tables distributed in the district, 446 tablets were distributed in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15; 56 tablets in Government Senior Secondary School, Rehna, Raipurrani; 154 tablets in Government Senior Secondary School, Barwala; and 94 tablets in Government Senior Secondary School, Mandhana. Students of Class IX and XI would also be covered under this scheme.
