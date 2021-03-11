Panchkula: Accused nailed in Bihar, sent to 3-day remand

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

The police today claimed to have arrested a most-wanted killer carrying a reward of Rs 5,000.

The accused has been identified as Abhiyas, alias Avinash, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony at Dafarpur village of the Dera Bassi block in Mohali.

He is accused of brutally attacking a tubewell operator and is the main accused in a case of murderous attack on a Panchkula resident. The police said his two accomplices were still at large.

In his complaint to the police, Shishpal of Indira Colony, Sector 17, had stated that on April 23, his neighbour came to his house and told that Mukesh Kumar, a resident Sector 17 in Panchkula who was working as a tube well operator in Budhanpur village, had been attacked by Abhiyas and his accomplices Dinesh and others with sharp weapons. He also informed him that the victim was bleeding profusely and lying near his tubewell.

Mukesh was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where he was under treatment, said the police.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 323, 307 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station. Mukesh was arrested from Bihar on Thursday and was produced in a court today, which remanded him in three-day police custody.