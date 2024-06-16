Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

The district administration has started preparations for the Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

Government officials undergo yoga training in Panchkula.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg held a meeting with officials concerned. He asked the departments to conclude all preparations for the day by June 19.

Dr Garg said, “The theme of Yoga Day this year will be ‘Yoga for self and society’.”

He directed the Panchayati Raj Department to ensure proper arrangements for gymnasiums in villages so that a maximum of villagers can participate in the event. He also directed the traffic officials to maintain traffic at venues for the movement of participants.

Meanwhile, the district health department has been directed to ensure participation of ASHA workers and ANMs in the programme.

