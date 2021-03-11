Panchkula admn imposes ban on inter-dist movement of cattle

Panchkula, August 20
The district administration has imposed a complete ban on the inter-district movement of cattle to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease in animals.
The situation is well under control. People need not panic. Fifteen teams of officers and employees of the Animal Husbandry Department have been constituted to keep an eye on the situation 24x7. — Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik stated this after attending a meeting with Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal through videoconferencing regarding lumpy skin disease in cattle. The Chief Secretary instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendents of Police and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department impose a complete ban on the inter-state and inter-district movement of cattle with immediate effect to prevent the spread of the disease.
Kaushik said the situation in the district was well under control. “The inter-district movement of cattle has been banned as a precautionary measure. At least 1,400 cattle have been found infected with this disease in the district, out of which 375 have been cured and seven died,” Kaushik added.
“There are a total of 32,000 ‘Gauvansh’ in the district, out of which 7,000 have been vaccinated and the inoculation of remaining will also be completed soon. The vacant building of the Municipal Corporation slaughter house in the industrial area has been identified where sick stray cattle, which Gaushalas refuse to accommodate, would be given shelter,” said Kaushik.
“Fifteen teams of officers and employees of the Animal Husbandry Department have been constituted to keep an eye on the situation 24×7,” Kaushik added.
Kaushik further said, “The Municipal Corporation has been directed to get fumigation/spray done in all 14 Gaushalas of the district by tomorrow. There are 5,500 ‘Gauvansh’ in 14 registered Gaushalas of the district, out of which 3,700 have been vaccinated.”
“Vaccination of ‘Gauvansh’ is already going on in a Gaushala located in Sukhdarshanpur. There is no need to be afraid of this disease. People should use milk only after boiling it. The public is being made aware about this disease through pamphlets and other publicity mediums,” Kaushik added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Pal Singh and Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Panchkula, Dr Anil Banwala, were also present at the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...