Panchkula administration to hold walkathon

Panchkula, January 8

The Panchkula district administration will hold a walkathon on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to spread awareness about pollution, stray animals, banned plastic and drugs. Area MLA and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the administration is expecting over 5,000 people to participate. He was joined by Vinod Mittal, patron of the sports promotion society.

