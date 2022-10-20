Panchkula allows only green firecrackers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 19

The administration has prohibited the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except green crackers within the district limits till January 31.

The District Magistrate, Mahavir Kaushik, issued these orders while exercising powers under the Explosive Act, 1884, and the Explosive Rules.

As per the orders, the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Panchkula, has been directed to monitor the air quality regularly and upload the data on the relevant websites.

Kaushik said the non-compliance or violation of the orders would attract the relevant penal action as per the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Act, 1884, and the Explosive Rules, 2008.