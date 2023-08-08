Panchkula bar manager held for serving hookah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

Coming down heavily on hookah norm violators, the police recently raided all nightclubs, cafes and lounge bars operating in Panchkula.

The raids were aimed at ensuring strict enforcement of Section 144, which prohibits hookah consumption in the city.

A police team, including ACP (Headquarters) Surendra Singh, carried out the three-hour operation. Inspector Harvinder Singh, Inspector Hariram, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, PSI Abhishek and a drug inspector were also in the team. As part of the operation, the cops scoured the clubs.

The cops caught the Swagat Lounge Bar, which is located in Sector 5, serving hookah to its customers. The assistant manager of the bar, Pradeep Kumar, was subsequently arrested. The police seized three burning hookahs, eleven empty hookahs and some nicotine as evidence.

It may be recalled that Section 144 has been in effect in the city since July 22. The police have issued a stern warning to nightclub, lounge bar or establishment owners against violating Section 144.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh stated that separate raiding parties of inspectors have been formed to target those serving hookah in violation. These teams will conduct raids at different locations over the weekend to curb this illegal activity.

The police spokesperson has urged city residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public health and safety. The crackdown on hookah violations will continue, and any attempts to flout the law will be dealt with firmly, the spox made it clear.

#Panchkula