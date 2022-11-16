Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 15

Keeping in view recent drunken brawls and violent behaviour of miscreants at hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs and dhabas, District Magistrate Mahavir Kaushik on Tuesday issued orders for closure of these establishments from 12 am to 6 am for the purpose of servicing food, eatables, liquor, etc. and organising parties in the district.

The prohibitory orders, keeping in view public order, safety and health, will come into force with immediate effect and remain in force till January 11, 2023. Room service for those staying at the hotel has, however, been exempt.

Besides, no in-house or outdoor party will be conducted by these establishments after 12 midnight, except with prior permission of the SDM concerned after ensuring adequate arrangements for public health, public safety and maintenance of law and order to avoid any untoward incident.

All hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars and dhabas have been directed to install CCTV cameras with storage capacity of a minimum period of 30 days. The number of cameras should be sufficient to cover the cooking area, customer sitting area and vehicle parking area, says the order.

In the wake of a recent drunken brawl in a hotel around 1.30 am, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued directions regarding steps required to enforce timings at hotels and restaurants, especially in-house parties.