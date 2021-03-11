Panchkula: Bike thieves held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 24

The police have nabbed Rahul of Ghatiwala village, Pinjore, and Mandeep Singh of Tangra Hari Singh village in Kalka on the charge of stealing motorcycles. The police said Rahul and Mandeep stole a motorcycle from Civil Hospital, Kalka, on April 5 and another from Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, on May 6. He said both motorcycles had been recovered.