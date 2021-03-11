Panchkula: Bookie, two others booked for assault

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

The police have booked a bookie and his two friends for thrashing and taking away the car of a resident of Sector 20 on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway. The victim had lost Rs 7.20 lakh in betting during the recently concluded IPL 2022.

The victim, Raj Kumar, said he had to pay the amount to bookie Kapil Handa, a resident of Gobindgarh, Punjab. He came in contact with Handa through Sunny, a resident of Zirakpur, about four years ago. Handa, along with his two friends, came to the Panchkula courts on May 27 where they had prepared an affidavit that he had to give Rs 8 lakh to Handa, in the presence of his friends Rahul Kumar and Raj Kumar.

While returning, Handa accompanied him in his BRV Honda car. Handa’s two friends followed them in their car and forcibly stopped them near Devi Nagar in Sector 3. The three abused him and manhandled him. They made him sign an affidavit about his car being transferred in their name, and also took away away his purse containing about Rs 13,000 and a mobile phone. He alleged that they kicked him out of his car, hit him on the head and drove away.