Panchkula: Boy killed as bike collides with nilgai

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

A 16-year-old boy died after his motorcycle collided with a nilgai that suddenly came in front of him while he was heading towards his house in Sukhdarshanpur village from Mattanwala in Barwala around noon today.

The victim, identified as Aman Kumar, lost control of the motorcycle and fell on the ground. He was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s sister, who was riding pillion, escaped unhurt.

The body was handed over to the victim’s family after post-mortem. —