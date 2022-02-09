Panchkula: Brawl after drinks led to murder

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 8

A brawl over a petty issue after drinks led to the murder of a youth, whose body was found in a sack close to a drain near Ratpur Colony in Pinjore on February 3.

This was revealed during the preliminary investigation of the four suspects arrested by a joint team of the crime branch, Sector 26, led by Aman Kumar and Pinjore police station incharge Rampal Singh.

Those arrested have been identified as Bharat Mittal, alias Vicky, a native of Ganesh Vihar, Ambala, presently residing at Chauna Chowk, Pinjore, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jas Birwal, a resident of Nabha in Patiala district, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Ratpur Colony, and Amardeep, alias Amar, a resident of Manakpur Devi Lal Colony in Pinjore.

The suspects were produced in a court today, which remanded them to police custody for three days.

The Pinjore police station in-charge said the suspects had alleged killed Abhinav Chandel, a resident of Baloh village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, on January 30 following an altercation after having liquor.

Abhinav, who was working at a pharma company in Baddi, was not going to the office since January 30 and went missing for three days. After his body was found, the police had registered a case of murder against unknown persons.