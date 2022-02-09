Panchkula: Brawl after drinks led to murder

Panchkula, February 8
A brawl over a petty issue after drinks led to the murder of a youth, whose body was found in a sack close to a drain near Ratpur Colony in Pinjore on February 3.
This was revealed during the preliminary investigation of the four suspects arrested by a joint team of the crime branch, Sector 26, led by Aman Kumar and Pinjore police station incharge Rampal Singh.
Those arrested have been identified as Bharat Mittal, alias Vicky, a native of Ganesh Vihar, Ambala, presently residing at Chauna Chowk, Pinjore, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jas Birwal, a resident of Nabha in Patiala district, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Ratpur Colony, and Amardeep, alias Amar, a resident of Manakpur Devi Lal Colony in Pinjore.
The suspects were produced in a court today, which remanded them to police custody for three days.
The Pinjore police station in-charge said the suspects had alleged killed Abhinav Chandel, a resident of Baloh village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, on January 30 following an altercation after having liquor.
Abhinav, who was working at a pharma company in Baddi, was not going to the office since January 30 and went missing for three days. After his body was found, the police had registered a case of murder against unknown persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon