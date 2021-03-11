Panchkula: Cheating attempt in IAS officer's name

Panchkula, June 3
The local police have booked an unknown person under the IT Act for fraudulently using the credentials of a senior IAS officer to demand some Amazon Pay gift cards from his contacts.
Prabhjot Singh, Special Secretary, Health, and Director, National Health Mission (NHM), in his complaint to the police, stated that on June 2, an unknown person forwarded a message demanding some Amazon Pay gift cards fraudulently through a mobile number to his contacts in the NHM. He said all this caused him a great mental agony and unnecessary stress.
Singh said on June 1, the same person had misused the credentials of Dr Veena Singh, Director General, Health Services, and sent messages to officials of the DGHS office.
A case under Section 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified swindler at the Sector 5 police station.
