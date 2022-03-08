Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 7

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to fully implement the Right to Service Act to improve delivery of public services in a time-bound manner. Under the act, departmental action and imposition of penalty can be initiated against employees who don’t ensure completion of work on time.

In the General Housing meeting of the Panchkula MC, all 18 agenda items were passed, some of them with amendments forwarded by councillors.

Several councillors stated that residents of their area complained about the delay in availing of citizen services like obtaining birth and death certificates from the civic body.

It was decided that the final payment and the security deposit would not be released to firms/contractors carrying out development works in the civic body until they obtained two-time satisfactory report from the area councillor.

Two groups of 10 councillors each will visit Indore and Pune to study waste management in the two cities. A sports stadium will be constructed on four to five acres at Billa village. New community centres will come up at Toka and Bir Ghaggar villages.

Agendas on the development of new sectors through land pooling on the lines of Mohali, shifting roadside liquor vends to approved showrooms, making the process of payment to park development societies short and hassle-free, coordination among officials of various departments for speeding up development works, repairing roads in various parts of the city, rehabilitation and allotment of fixed sites to washer men, cobblers, panwalas, motorcycle repair mechanic and tea vendors at a monthly fee of Rs1,000 and recovery of share from the HSVP were also passed in the meeting.

Additional agendas were also discussed and passed in the General House meeting.

Protest by pvt waste collectors

As the MC is all set to implement door-to-door collection of segregated waste, door-to-door waste collectors staged a protest outside Kisan Bhawan where the General House meeting was underway. The MC move, the private waste collectors said, would render them jobless. However, the MC stated that they had instructed the firm to adjust them. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the door-to-door collection would be implemented in 15 days. He said it would not only revamp the city’s garbage collection but also improve its cleanliness ranking. “Unlike earlier, citizens will not be charged for garbage collection,” the Mayor said.