Panchkula civic body to install 42 water ATMs

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

To tackle water-woes in the peak summer season, Municipal Corporation Panchkula will install 42 new water ATMs at various places in the city. Officials in the Municipal Corporation said they have already received five water ATM machines at the office which will be sent to and installed at different sectors.

Respite for residents Residents said such programme will be extremely beneficial, especially for residents of Indira Colony and Rajiv Colony, Budhanpur and others, where everyone has been facing problems pertaining to lack of drinking water.

They said a private company has been given the tender to install the machines.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC had approved the project as per the company's proposal. “The region is facing heatwave and the temperatures are rising above 45°C. Therefore, such a project will enable people to access water free-of-cost in various sectors. It will prove beneficial for the residents and commuters.”

He said the company assigned with the project will install 42 machines (water dispensers), from which people will get free water.

He added, "The company will recover its expenses through advertising on these machines. The civic body will also earn a fraction of the income generated through advertisements.”

Residents said such programmes will be beneficial, especially for the Indira colony and Rajiv Colony residents, Budhanpur villagers and others, where everyone has been facing problems pertaining to lack of drinking water and its contamination for the past few weeks now.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula