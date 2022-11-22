Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Panchkula, November 21
The police raided a Sector 8 discotheque late last night and recovered 132 bottles of illicit beer and 38 of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) being served to customers without a valid permit from the Excise and Taxation Department.
2 held for running cafés beyond 12 am
Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for running cafes beyond the permissible 12 am limit. The suspects have been identified as Vinay Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur, and Prabhat Saini, a resident of Sector 12, Panchkula. A police team found Coco Cafe Bar in Sector 11 operating after 12 midnight. Also, Purple Farod Cafe in Sector 9 was found violating norms. A case has been registered at Sector 5 police station.
The Sector 7 police team, headed by SHO Hariram, sealed Almas Club and arrested manager Shubham Goyal, a resident of Sector 12, besides seizing the liquor and beer bottles.
Inspector Balkrishan of the Office of Deputy Excise and Taxation, Panchkula, raided the club after receiving a specific input. The investigation revealed liquor bottles were kept in the club without a valid permit. As per the records, no licence had been granted to the club to serve or store liquor.
The club was found violating norms under the Excise Policy-2022-23 and Excise Act. The Excise Inspector recovered expensive liquor and the manager failed to furnish the permit. The Excise Inspector prepared a report and handed it over to the police for action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna