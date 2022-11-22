Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 21

The police raided a Sector 8 discotheque late last night and recovered 132 bottles of illicit beer and 38 of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) being served to customers without a valid permit from the Excise and Taxation Department.

2 held for running cafés beyond 12 am Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for running cafes beyond the permissible 12 am limit. The suspects have been identified as Vinay Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur, and Prabhat Saini, a resident of Sector 12, Panchkula. A police team found Coco Cafe Bar in Sector 11 operating after 12 midnight. Also, Purple Farod Cafe in Sector 9 was found violating norms. A case has been registered at Sector 5 police station.

The Sector 7 police team, headed by SHO Hariram, sealed Almas Club and arrested manager Shubham Goyal, a resident of Sector 12, besides seizing the liquor and beer bottles.

Inspector Balkrishan of the Office of Deputy Excise and Taxation, Panchkula, raided the club after receiving a specific input. The investigation revealed liquor bottles were kept in the club without a valid permit. As per the records, no licence had been granted to the club to serve or store liquor.

The club was found violating norms under the Excise Policy-2022-23 and Excise Act. The Excise Inspector recovered expensive liquor and the manager failed to furnish the permit. The Excise Inspector prepared a report and handed it over to the police for action.

