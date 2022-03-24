Panchkula: CM Manohar Lal Khattar lays stone of Sector 7 community centre

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 23

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Sector 7 community centre. It will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs5.20 crore and named after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to honour his sacrifice for the independence of the country. The announcement coincided with the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas.

The Urban Local Bodies Department had last month approved a proposal sent by the local Municipal Corporation for the demolition and reconstruction of the community centre. The centre, which was inaugurated in January 1978, has been in a shambles from a long time. The sector residents’ welfare association had written to the authorities concerned for its overhaul, saying that it poses a threat to the lives of residents.

The two-storey centre will comprise all modern facilities such as a kitchen, two banquet halls that can accommodate up to 600 guests, etc.

All community centres to be named after martyrs

It has been decided to name all community centres in the city after martyrs. The community centre in Sector 17 will be named after Lala Lajpat Rai and the one in Sector 21 after Chandra Shehkhar Azad. It has also been decided that the centres located in villages will be named after a martyr of the same village. —