Panchkula college students sensitised to ill-effects of drugs

Panchkula, December 23

The district police have taken steps to curb the use of of drugs under which school and college students and people are being made aware about the ill-effects of the menace.

As part of the campaign, an awareness programme was organised at Swami Devi Dayal Medical College today under the supervision of Raipur Rani police station incharge Sukhbir Singh. Students of the college were made aware of the ill-effects of drugs and administered the oath of staying away from drugs.

Sukhbir Singh said for the prevention of drugs, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board had also joined the cause and awareness programmes were being organised in colleges and schools of rural areas to root out the problem. He said the police could be informed on WhatsApp number 7087081100 about the menace.

Apart from this, the station incharge said JCBs were being used to demolish the property made from ill-gotten money by drug smugglers in the district. Properties of six persons allegedly involved in drug trade had been demolished so far.

He said if any person or a member of family was addicted to drug, cops should be informed about it to help the addict treated and show him the right path.

